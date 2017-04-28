Plans for cafe at Naas Globe Retail Park

Approval is being sought to change plans for a cafe at the Globe Retail Park in Naas.

Friends First Life Assurance Company want to modify the project, which was approved in 2015.

The company wants to build a stand-alone café/restaurant within the western section of the park, adjacent to the entrance.

The proposal also includes an outdoor seating area. Modifications include amended signage, removal of a set of steps and landscaping changes.

The application was lodged on April 21. It is currently being validated by Kildare County Council to make sure all the documentation has been submitted correctly. This happens with all planning applications.

Submissions can be made by May 25 and a decision is due by June 16.