Ladies gear up for the Grand Final of the Punchestown Bollinger Best Dressed

The style stakes have been very high at the Punchestown Festival this week, and later today we will find out who will be crowned the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady 2017.

The lucky winner will receive a luxurious VIP trip for two taking in the Bollinger Estate, Reims and Paris, plus a years supply of Bollinger bubbles.

Vogue Williams is the celebrity judge for day four of the Festival, and she has a tough job on her hands.

On Tuesday (April 25) the opening day of the festival, 24-year-old hair-stylist Ashley Reade from Naas modelled a red dress and camel coat from Kildare Village, day two (Wednesday April 26) student Sophie Edghill from Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow showcased a two-piece white suit with gold buttons from Buy Design in Crookstown and a borrowed red coat from Kildare Village, and yesterday (Thursday April 28) Newbridge teacher Ann Marie Phelan styled a black and white Self Portrait jumpsuit.

The judges will choose one more finalist today (April 28) before the overall winner is announced.

Another breezy day at the tracks so make sure to wrap up warm.

Yesterday (April 27) the figures were up 2094 attendees on the same day last year.

Dick O’Sullivan, General Manager at Punchestown Racecourse said “I am absolutely delighted with our third festival day today. So far we are up on last year’s attendances by 3,140 and those who have joined us have had a ball."

The first race gets underway today at 3:40pm

Gates open at midday, and scouting for Best Dressed will start sharply after.

Best of luck to all the lovely ladies!