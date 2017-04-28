Cars and house windows damaged in night-time Kildare vandalism spate

Gardai are investigating a serious spate of vandalism which took place in Kilcock village between last Friday night, April 21, and the early hours of Saturday morning.

Stones were thrown through the windows of two cars parked next to St Coca’s Scout Hall, while shortly afterwards, around 9pm, a stone was thrown through the front window of a house on the Courtown Road.

A tyre was set on fire in the children’s playground at Bawnogues a short time later and a wooden slide partially destroyed.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a window was broken at a house in Fairgreen Court and a bus shelter was smashed up in the middle of the village.

Gardai believe all these incidents to be linked.