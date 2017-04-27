LIVE: Second Kildare woman wins Punchestown Bollinger Best Dressed Lady

Newbridge native Annmarie Phelan is the third lady through to the Bollinger Best Dressed Grand Final, which takes place tomorrow (April 28) at Punchestown.

Teacher at Scoil Mhuire Ballymany, Annmarie is also the owner of Hats Amore hat and accessories hire shop in Newbridge.

Annmarie is due to be married this October.

Her stunning jumpsuit is from Self Portrait, her headpiece is her own design of Hats Amore, her clutch is from Kildare Village and her shoes are Penneys.

Annmarie was over the moon with the win. "I'm thrilled, I actually can't believe I won, I thought the girl beside me was going to win, I loved hers!", she laughed.

Judge on the day Blathnaid Treacy said the standard was extremely high on day three. "The style was through the roof, we were all wrestling backstage trying to choose a winner!".

Day one seen Caragh native, Ashley Reade from Naas go through to the Grand Final whilst yesterday Wicklow woman Sophie Edghill from Dunlavin caught the judges eye.

One more winner will be chosen tomorrow before the Grand Final in the afternoon.

Annmarie Phelan from Newbridge wins day three best Dressed Lady

The Finalists day three

Annmarie with the judging panel

Blathnaid Treacy