Footballer Johnny Doyle lends support for Kildare school's Pedal 4 Charity event

Transition Year students from a school in Kildare town today welcomed Kildare’s Johnny Doyle, Ronan Sweeney, Eamon Callaghan and Fionn Dowling to a charity event to support two worthy causes.

The Pedal 4 Hope Fundraiser, which involved students, teachers and guests cycling stationary bikes over a number of hours for Pieta House and St. Patrick's mental health services. It was organised at Kildare Town Community School.

Check out next week’s paper for full coverage of the event.

Special guest, Kildare GAA star, Ronan Sweeney, with students, (standing) Dean Kelly, Jack Kenna, Adam Phillips, John O’Dwyer, Steven Pinlac, Cillen Ures; and (front kneeling) Daniel McCormack, Aaron Behan, Ross Stynes. Photos: Tony Keane

Special guest, Kildare GAA All Star Johnny Doyle, with Deputy Principal Mary Hackett, Principal, Pat Flynn, and students Caoimhe Delaney and Lara Gilbert at the Kildare Town Community School