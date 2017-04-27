LIVE: Punchestown day three style

It's a dull day three here at Punchestown, but the cold weather isn't dampening spirits.

Thousands are making their way to the tracks.

Style stakes are again high.

The celebrity judge for today is TV personality Blathnaid Treacy.

The winner for day three will be announced shortly after 4pm, so stay tuned to the Leinster Leader website to find out who caught the judges attention!

Judge for Bollinger Best Dressed Lady day three, Blathnaid Treacy

Stylish mother and daughter duo Lorna and Laura Tuomey from Moone Co. Kildare

A stunning Catriona King headpiece and Warehouse jumpsuit on Karen Leonard from Galway

Laura Mooney and Orla O'Keeffe from Kilkenny