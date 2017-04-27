Public defibrillator installed in Baltinglass

A Public Access Defibrillator was launched on Baltinglass Main Street yesterday, Wednesday, April 26.

And a group of locals were trained in its use, with local TD Billy Timmins and Donard First Responder Paul Byrne present for the training.

The defibrillator is located on the wall outside Baltinglass Pharmacy.​

The aim of this installing it is to strengthen the chance of survival for somebody who experiences heart failure in ​Baltinglas.

Experts say that starting CPR early and using a defibrillator greatly increases the chances of that person surviving.