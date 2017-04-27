Just under 40k attend first two days of Punchestown Festival

A total of 39,052 racegoers have passed through Punchestown gates on the first two days of the festival.

Yesterday (April 26) 19,366 attended the tracks.

Bollinger Best Dressed Lady for day two, Sophie Edghill from Co. Wicklow, showcased a stunning white suit from Buy Design in Crookstown Co. Kildare, teamed with a long red coat from Brown Thomas.

Celebrity judge for day three (April 27) is TV personality Blathnaid Treacy.

Gates open at midday.

Bring along the winter wollies as it is expected to be another bitterly cold day.

Racegoers are advised to allow plenty of time to get to the track. Gardai will be on hand to direct traffic.

Keep an eye on our website for live coverage from the festival, and to find out who the lucky lady winner is for day three!