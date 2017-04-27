Free parking for Newbridge shoppers at the GAA carpark tomorrow

Naas Credit Union is offering free parking tickets to drivers at a Newbridge car park tomorrow.

In an announcement on its facebook page this morning, it said: “We love to spread a bit of kindness, so tomorrow morning we’ll be giving away FREE all day parking tickets in the carpark behind our Newbridge Main Street Branch. It’s the one beside St Conleth’s GAA ground, so we’ll see you there!”

The Naas branch set up the temporary Newbridge branch while work is ongoing at the new premises on Edward Street. The former McCabe’s pub is being transformed into its new home.

Naas Credit Union is also looking for suggestions for a new name, given that it has merged with a number of other branches over the past two years.