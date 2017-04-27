Where is the best chipper in Kildare?

Today FM duo Dermot and Dave are on the search for the best chipper in Ireland.

As part of their ‘Ah Sure Lookit’ tour, the pair are travelling the length of the country sampling bags of chips from recommended chippers, in a bid to find ‘Ireland’s Best Chipper’.

The tour is coming to the Glenroyal Maynooth in May, so where would you send the boys for the best bag of chips in Co. Kildare?

Leave your comments below, or let us know on Facebook or Twitter!