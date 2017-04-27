Bord na Mona and ESB to announce Kildare solar farm plans
Former peatlands to become home to solar panels
Bord na Mona HQ in Newbridge
ESB and Bord na Móna will today announce plans to develop solar farms in four locations across three counties including the bogs of Kildare.
They say the project will provide renewable energy for thousands of homes.
The companies have stressed they will be discussing the plans with local communities and deal with any concerns that arise.
So far this year, three private solar farms have been approved for Kildare, the most recent located at Johnstownbridge. Other applications are in the pipeline.
