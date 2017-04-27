Naas man caught driving at 187kph disqualified

A young Naas man who was caught driving at 187kph in a 100kph zone was disqualified from driving at the local district court yesterday, Wednesday, April 26.

Michael Connors, 19, with an address listed as Newhall House, Newhall, Ladytown, Naas was detected driving at 187 kph at Blackchurch, Kill at 10.50pm on November 18 last.

He was charged with Dangerous Driving.

The court heard that he had four passengers in his car at the time.

Representing him, solicitor Eoin O’Connor explained that one of the passengers in the car had received a phonecall from their wife saying that she was ill and was going to hospital.

Mr O’Connor explained that his client worked as a landscaper with his father and that the loss of his license would be tough for him.

However Judge Desmond Zaidan urged the defendant to consider how the loss of his license would be a “small price to pay” compared to the loss of his own life or that one of his passengers.

“I accept that he is remorseful and what Mr O’Connor has said on his behalf.”

He handed down a two year disqualification and fined him €1,000.