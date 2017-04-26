Clane artisan craft shop and cafe refused permission

Kildare County Council has refused permission for the conversion of a former post house and outbuildings to an artisan/craft shop, organic food outlet and pet farm near Clane.

Sharon and Knut Hylle also wanted to extend the orangery and put a new roof on the current fodder barn area at the property at Firmount Cross.

The plans also allowed for the relocation and construction of a new site entrance, access road, provision of parking spaces and children’s play area and patio.