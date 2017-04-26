LIVE: Punchestown Best Dressed Lady winner on Day Two showcases Kildare boutique number

The Bollinger Best Dressed Lady for day two has been announced.

Sophie Edghill, a trainee teacher from Dunlavin Co. Wicklow, looked simply stunning wearing a two-piece tailored ivory suit, with standout gold buttons, from Buy Design in Crookstown Co. Kildare.

Her unique headpiece was also from the Co. Kildare boutique.

Her gold clutch is Karen Millen, coat is Brown Thomas and shoes are Dune.

Sophie is the second lady to go through to the Grand Final, after Ashley Reade from Naas nabbed the first spot on day one yesterday (April 25).

Both ladies stood out in elegant red numbers.

Speaking after receiving her prize, Sophie said said she was "ecstatic" with a huge smile across her face.

Judge Aisling O'Loughlin said "I was looking for elegance and confidence".

Sophie's stunning two-piece suit from Buy Design in Crookstown

Winner Sophie Edghill (middle) with the day two judges

The main judge for day two of Punchestown, Aisling O'Loughlin

The five finalists