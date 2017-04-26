63 new houses in pipeline for Kildare town

Sixty three new homes are in the pipeline for Kildare town.

Kildare County Council has given the go ahead to Garyaron Homes Ltd to build one two-storey three-bedroom detached house, 50 two-storey three-bedroom semi-detached houses, and 12 semi-detached four-bedroom two-storey dormer houses

The development will be at Ridgewood Manor, Melitta Road, Kildare town.

A decision was made by the local authority late last week.