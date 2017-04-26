LIVE: Punchestown day two is well underway

The crowds are building as day two of Punchestown kicks off.

The style is once again top notch.

Bollinger Best Dressed Lady, judged by Aisling O'Loughlin, will be announced around 4pm.

Yesterday, Kildare woman Aisling Reade from Naas scooped the prize and was the first to go through to the Grand Final.

Stay tuned to the Leinster Leader site to find out who captures the judges attention for Best Dressed winner day two.

Sophie Edghill, from Dunlavin Co. Wicklow up for Best Dressed

Naas Ladies (l-r) Caoimhe O'Callahghan, Aisling Reynolds, Annmarie Phelan, Tasha O'Connor

The very colour-coordinated Gilbourne Family from Cork enjoying the races