Trainer Gordon Elliot wins Dooley Insurance race at Punchestown yesterday

Trainer Gordan Elliott’s Roaring Bull stormed to victory in the Dooley Insurance Flat Race at Punchestown yesterday evening, rounding off a brilliant opening day’s action at the Co. Kildare racecourse.

Jockey Lisa O Neil guided the 25/1 Gigginstown House Stud horse home to victory giving trainer, Gordan Elliott his first win of the day.

The Naas based Dooley Insurance Group, one of Ireland’s largest independent insurance brokers, were the title sponsors of the race as they also celebrated the recent launch of their new Equine Insurance Division.

The new division is aimed at helping those involved in the equine industry to gain greater access to insurance that is tailored to their needs.

The Kildare brokers are also celebrating 60 years in business, and they have picked the ideal way to launch their new division, with the Punchestown Festival providing a more than appropriate platform.

The company will also sponsor another race – the Dooley Insurance WFA Steeplechase – on the final day of the festival.

Tim Dooley, Managing Director of Dooley Insurance Group, said; “That was a fantastic exhibition of flat racing and we are really proud to be the sponsors of this race. It was a great day as a whole, and to have such an exciting conclusion to the opening day capped it off brilliantly.”