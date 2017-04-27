Planning sought for new houses in Kildare town
Seven home development
File photo: Kildare County Council will be making the decision
Planning permission has been sought in Kildare town for seven new houses at Coolaghknock Glebe, Melitta Road.
Glenn Burrell applied for planning for the seven houses which will consist of seven four bedroom semi detached houses on sites number two to seven.
The application also includes a connection to mains sewer, landscaping and all associated site development works.
All submissions must be made by June 6. Planning was sought on April 12, 2017.
