Another solar farm gets go ahead in Kildare

Planning permission has been granted to Power Capital Renewable Energy Ltd for a solar energy farm in north west Kildare.

The farm, to be located on 35.6ha at Dysart, Johnstownbridge, is planned to contain just over 86,000 photovoltaic black panels and will supply the ESB 110kv substation in Dunfierth.

Kildare County Council has granted a ten year permission.

It will take up to 26 weeks to build the farm say and most of the heavy traffic will be going to the site in the early weeks.