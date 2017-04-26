Plans lodged for Kildare construction waste recycling centre

A new recycling centre could be on its way to the Carbury area.

McKenna Haulage Ltd have applied to Kildare County Council to create a recycling centre for construction waste at a sand and gravel pit in the townlands of Kilglas and Balrinnet.

The site is 2.3 hectares and the the company proposes to recycling 50,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste every year.

The application was made on April 18 and submissions from the public, and other bodies are due by May 22.