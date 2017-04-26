Punchestown day one attendance figures top 19,000

There was a slight drop in Punchestown attendance on the opening day of the Kildare racing festival, in comparison to the same day last year.

A total of 19,686 were in attendance yesterday (April 25) while on the same day in 2016 19,825 racegoers flocked to the tracks.

Gates will open at 12pm today for day two (April 26), and again Bollinger Best Dressed scouting will start sharply after, with Exquisite.ie owner and former Xposé presenter Aisling O'Loughlin judging the style.

Wrap up warm as it is expected to be another chilly day in store.

Racegoers are advised to allow plenty of time to get to the track. Gardai will be on hand to direct traffic.

to find out who the lucky lady winner is for day two!

