Mix of Fun and Fashion at day one of Punchestown

Day one of Punchestown (April 25) was a great success, apart from the odd shower of hailstones and blistering cold wind, the sunshine held out for the most part.

The atmosphere as expected was electric.

Hundreds of racegoers gathered to soak up the fashion, entertainment, food and of course the main attraction, horses!

Day two gets underway tomorrow, which sees Exquisite.ie owner and former Xposé presenter Aisling O'Loughlin judge Bollinger Best Dressed.

Wrap up warm ladies, it's due to be another chilly one!

Leah Moran Stage School Kildare providing some Entertainment at Punchestown today

Katianne Ging and Niamh Lawler from Crookstown

Grace Ryan and Collette McDonagh

Niamh Kenny and Breda Butler