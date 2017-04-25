Kildare woman wins Bollinger Best Dressed Lady for day one at Punchestown
Naas native is through to the Grand Final
Ashley Reid from Naas goes through to the Final on Friday
A Kildare woman is the first to go through to the Grand Final of the Punchestown Bollinger Best Dressed lady.on Friday.
Naas girl Ashley Reid was scouted out by judge Glenda Gilson on day one of the Festival.
The Caragh native looked absolutely stunning wearing a red number from Kildare Village. Her hat piece and gloves were bought in her local Jingles in Naas.
Ashley won Best Dressed at the Cheltenham festival 2 years ago so is no stranger to the limelight.
"I'm delighted, I wasn't expecting it at all!", said Ashley.
