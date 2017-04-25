Kildare Special Olympics collection day

Special Olympics Ireland is issuing a call for its annual Collection Day in Kildare on Friday May 5.

The aim is to recruit 220 volunteers from Kildare and around the country to help on the day, and inspire the wider community to give what they can.

“We have 12 locations in which we need to fill which are: Athy, Celbridge, Clane, Kilcock, Leixlip, Kilcullen, Kildare Town, Maynooth, Monasterevin, Naas, Newbridge and Sallins,” said the organisers.

Anyone who wished to volunteer can contactlouise.duffy@specialolympics.ie

Those who are unable to volunteer, are asked to give what they can on the day or make a donation online at www.specialolympics.ie