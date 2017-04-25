Winner of Punchestown Paint the Town Red announced

The Punchestown ‘Paint the Town Red’ winner for 2017 has been announced.

Newly opened Naas business Lips & P's has scooped the overall prize of €1,500.

Owners, Peter Mackey and Siv Moltu-Jackobson from Donadea, were delighted. "We're thrilled, it was great to be a part of something in the town of Naas".

The other four finalists were all presented with €800 each.