Winner of Punchestown Paint the Town Red announced
Naas business wins overall prize
Bank Of Ireland presenting the cheque to Paint the Town Red winners.
The Punchestown ‘Paint the Town Red’ winner for 2017 has been announced.
Newly opened Naas business Lips & P's has scooped the overall prize of €1,500.
Owners, Peter Mackey and Siv Moltu-Jackobson from Donadea, were delighted. "We're thrilled, it was great to be a part of something in the town of Naas".
The other four finalists were all presented with €800 each.
