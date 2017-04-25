Volkswagen unveil new Crafter van for Kildare motorists

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland is launching the new Crafter in the Irish market this month.

Kildare VW dealer, Sheehy Motors in Naas is delighted with the news. The new vehicle will be based on a completely new design concept with a fundamentally new commercial vehicle architecture for both the exterior and interior to cater for various customer needs.

The design is also heavily based on the idea that the Transporter should be given a big brother that displays never before seen quality in terms of exterior and interior surfaces, robustness, sophistication, best in class attributes and functionality never before seen in this vehicle segment.

Kildare motorists can look forward to an extremely wide range of derivatives, even in high tonnage versions.

The new 2.0-litre TDI engine was developed especially for the new Crafter and is available in four output classes. Customers can choose here between a 102, 122, 140 bhp engines – or else opt for a biturbo TDI engine with output of 177 bhp. The choice of engines also depends on which drive system is selected, whereby customers have a choice here between front, rear and all-wheel drive (4MOTION), and can also choose either an automatic or manual gearbox. Such variety has never been seen before in this segment.

There will be up to three different vehicle lengths available depending on the model chosen, and the closed body variants come with up to three different roof heights. In other words, customers can configure their new Crafter exactly in line with their specific requirements. Each customer can find the right combination of engine, gearbox, drive system, vehicle length and roof height to meet their needs.

Commenting on the new launch Alan Bateson, Managing Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Ireland said: "This is a really exciting time for everyone at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as we set out to launch our Crafter which we are delighted is 100% New and 100% Volkswagen.

"The new Crafter, which was awarded the International Van of the Year 2017 by an expert jury from 24 countries, will set the benchmark in the Irish large van segment and with many best in class specifications it simply sets a new standard so far ahead of its rivals. With a starting price of €23,157 excl. VAT and our best in market finance packages which include Irelands only Commercial Vehicle PCP we are planning big things in terms of new Crafter. Order intake already has been well ahead of target and we believe this will improve further once Irish Customers experience the stand out vehicle in this segment, the all New Crafter.”

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle dealers nationwide will host a special open week until April 29 to showcase the all new Crafter. Customers are invited to call into their local dealer for breakfast and a test drive.