Rathangan's Bluebells and Buskers plans

Killinthomas Woods in Rathangan is the only place to be on Sunday April 30, the May Bank Holiday weekend.

This is the fourth year of Bluebells and Buskers, an event originally created to celebrate the memory and legacy of Jimmy O'Loughlin of Cappanargid, Rathangan, who loved walking in the woods, and who devoted his life to community and culture.

“This is truly a magical time of the year when the bluebells seep into bloom and give the whole place a dramatic carpet of blue dotted with white wild garlic,” said organiser, Brian O'Loughlin.

Festivities will begin at 2pm with the BBQ presided over by Leo Mather, Pat Carter and Claire Cross. Tea/coffee and cake available from 1pm. The walk will consist of a meander through the woods with pop up entertainment from 20 different artists ranging from country and western star Whizz O`Rourke to Frankie Lane, from Paul McCormack to Pud Barrett and much more magic.

“There is no cost, but we hope participants will make a donation to the refurbishment of the Rathangan Community Centre. To date over €10,000 has been raised from Bluebells and buskers events to go towards the kitchen and upkeep of the newly refurbished centre,” he added.

A new traffic management plan and parking system will be in place this year.