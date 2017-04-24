Well-known faces to judge style at the opening day of the Punchestown Festival

The style stakes will no doubt be high for the hugely popular Punchestown Festival, which gets underway tomorrow (April 25).

The opening day will see popular Xposé presenter Glenda Gilson, joined by Social and Personal Editor PJ Gibbons, and horse trainer Andy McNamara’s wife, Rhona, judging racegoer style.

Judging will take place daily and the Grand Final will be staged on Friday 28.

The 2017 Bollinger Best Dressed Lady at Punchestown will receive a luxurious VIP trip for two taking in the Bollinger Estate, Reims and Paris, plus a years supply of Bollinger bubbles.

Gates open at 12pm and scouting will commence sharply after.

Grab the glad rags ladies, and best of luck to all you fashionistas!