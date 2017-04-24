Temporary Car Park opened up in Naas for Punchestown Festival

The site of the former Superquinn Car Park at 9 Main Street, Naas will be open for the duration of the Punchestown Festival, to facilitate racegoers, arranged by Kildare County Council.

The Car Park will be managed and operated by Naas Tidy Towns and McAuley Place.

The charges will be €1 per hour with a maximum charge of €5, and all funds raised will be split between the two charities.