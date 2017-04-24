Road safety warning ahead of busy Punchestown Festival

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take to the roads to Kildare for one of the highlights in the Irish racing calendar, the Punchestown Festival, which gets underway tomorrow (April 25).

An Garda Siochana and Kildare County Council supported by Punchestown management, have issued a road safety campaign.

Garda Inspector Oliver Henry, Naas Garda station is advising motorists to cooperate with instructions given by on site stewards and Gardai. He has also issued this warning; "As with any major event, we will of course be checking drivers for alcohol or illegal drugs and we will also be monitoring speeds and driver behaviour, and this may include using a mobile phone while driving and the non-wearing of a seatbelt".

Kildare County Council’s road safety officer Declan Keogh adds; “Punchestown brings a great atmosphere to the county each year, and thankfully, everyone arrives home safely after the festival but we mustn’t become complacent. We are advising drivers to be sober of alcohol or illegal drugs, drive within the speed limit and to the conditions of the road and that drivers and all their passengers are wearing a seatbelt for the journey.”