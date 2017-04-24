Dreams come true for young Edenderry girl with special needs

Ten-year-old Rebekah Crinnigan's dreams came true when she recently visited the Dreamland play centre in Co. Limerick, as part of the Share a Dream programme.

The young Edenderry girl suffers from a wide range of health conditions.

Dreamland is a play centre which is fully accessible, where no child sick or disabled will feel different, and can spend quality time with family away from hospitals and treatments to "Play and have fun"

Rebekah's mum, Rose, said; "There's nothing like it anywhere and us adults and even grandparents get to have as much fun as the kids. We will definitely be back".

Shay Kinsella, Share A Dream Foundation founder, decided to design and build a magical place the kind you can only see in story books or a child's wonderful imagination.

Share a Dream rely solely on funding and donations, and all donations go to continue making dreams come true for seriously ill children.

If you would like to donate to this worthy cause, go to http://www.shareadream.ie/

Rebekah having fun with volunteer Francesca Robaldo in Dreamland