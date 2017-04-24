Kildare well represented at Annual Carry an Organ Donor Card Charity Race

The 28th running of the - Please Carry an Organ Donor Card - Punchestown Charity Race takes place on Saturday 29th April at The Punchestown Festival.

Traditionally the final race of the week it provides a fitting finale to the Festival.

This year’s Charity Race will have a strong Kildare interest in the 25 jockeys taking part as there will be Maria Kelly from Sallins, Richie Walsh from Naas and Kilcullen local favourite Siobhan O' Sullivan. All 25 Jockeys participating have passed their fitness assessments at RACE over the past month in order to be qualified to participate and all must raise €1,250 for The Punchestown Kidney Research Fund - in order to take part.

The Punchestown Charity Race was established in 1990 by Kilcullen Butcher, James Nolan, and has raised over €1.4 million to date.

In September 2017 The Punchestown Kidney Research Fund looks forward to the opening of a brand new Renal Ward in Temple Street Children's Hospital for sick children suffering from kidney disease.

This has been one of the main projects for the PKRF over the past two years and it will be exciting to see the new Renal Ward open. It will be a major benefit to all the children, doctors, nurses and families that attend Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

As always the PKRF tries to create Organ Donor Awareness through the running of the Charity Race and James Nolan politely asks people to consider carrying an Organ Donor Card. He suggests that people pick one up in any Chemist Shop and read the information leaflet inside the card.

Have a chat about the Donor Card at home and feel free to make your own mind up and let your family know your wishes. I was so lucky to receive a kidney transplant from my sister, Catherine, back in 1987 and I can promise everyone it is the greatest gift I have received in my lifetime. Catherine gave me the Gift of Life when she donated one of her kidneys to me – and 30 years on, both Catherine and I are both very healthy.