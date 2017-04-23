Young Kilcock pianist wins €1,000 bursary prize

A sixth year student from Scoil Dara in Kilcock is on his way to musical stardom having won a €1,000 bursary prize.

Following his success of winning the Nordell and the Rhoda Coghill Cup at the Dublin Feis Ceoil, 18 year old Aidan Chan won another three senior piano competitions at the Sligo Feis Ceoil earlier this week.

To cap it all, Aidan went on to win the €1000 Senior Piano Bursary last Wednesday evening.

Aidan has already accepted an offer from the world acclaimed Royal College of Music in London to start his undergraduate degree this September.