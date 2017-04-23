Former Newbridge sixth class set to create photo from 44 years ago

It will be a case of turning back the clock 44 years this week when the sixth class of St. Conleths 1973/74 in Newbridge meet up to recreate their class photo.

The reunion takes place on April 29 and the former pupils will be doing a retake of the photo in the Holy Family Convent with Sr. Elisabeth, who is now 92 years young.

The event is being organised by Mary Turner Heffernan and Mary Flynn (Farrell).

Mary Turner Heffernan said she originally posted the class photo on the Newbridge Down Memory Lane facebook page and there was huge interest with the former students, daughters and grandchildren commenting.

Both Mrs Nevin's and Sr Elisabeth's classes are invited to attend. Anyone who would like to find out more information can call 089 4207796.