Kildare Culture night organisers invite people to get involved

Culture Night in county Kildare is growing fast and with over 93 events and an attendance in excess of 9,550 in 2016, it is expected to be even bigger in 2017.

All groups and cultural organisations of the county are invited to take part.

The official date for Culture Night is Friday September 22, however, events held on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 will be included too.

From theatre plays to historic walks, from concerts to talks, films and exhibitions, all type of events are welcome.

The purpose is to celebrate the country's cultural heritage and creative diversity, offering a wide range of free activities to the public.

Kildare County Council will host two public meetings offering a chance to discover more for anyone who wants to get involved.

It will be an opportunity also for some training on digital marketing tools.

The meetings are free and will take place on Tuesday April 25 from 10 am to 1 pm at the Platform4 Studio, Leixlip Library and Thursday April 27 at Athy Arts Centre from 6 to 9 pm. Booking is required via Eventbrite.

For more information, email culturenightkildare@gmail.com, check out Facebook page “Arts in Kildare” or visit the website www.kildare.ie/artsservice/culturenight