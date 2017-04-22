June Fest Community Xpo in Newbridge

The organisers of the June Fest Community Xpo are offering local voluntary groups and clubs from Newbridge and its hinterland, the opportunity to exhibit and promote their services.

The Xpo, which takes place at the Town Hall on the Family Fun Day on Bank Holiday Monday June 5.

"Approximately 9,000 people are expected to gather on Main St. Newbridge which will be closed to Traffic.

The Community Expo will be held in Newbridge Town Hall from 2pm – 5pm," said the organisers.

"You are advised to book early as spaces are limited and in high demand. Each club/group will be supplied with a table and two chairs and each club and group is advised to bring along its own marketing (promotional) material such as pop up banners, leaflets etc. The registration fee is only €10."

Closing Date for entry is May 5.

"If you are interested will you please provide us with a contact name, email and phone number of someone within your organisation who we can liaise with," they said.

Contact Martin on 087 7980756 or email martinsconnelly@gmail.com