Prosperous school strengthens links with SAP Ireland

St Farnan's Post Primary school in Prosperous recently completed the third year of its partnership in the Skills@Work programme in partnership with SAP Ireland.

“It has proved a most successful collaboration and positive results and analysis of the partnership to date have exceeded the national averages in all areas,” said school spokesperson, Tanya Flanagan.

For the last 15 years, the Schools’ Business Partnership has worked with schools and companies in Ireland to promote various programmes which address key educational issues.

Liam Ryan, Managing Director of SAP Ireland who was recently voted Most Trusted Business Leader for 2017 by the Irish Times wished the students well during a recent visit to the school.

He presented 35 participating students with their Certificates of Achievement.

He commended the students for their energy and commitment to the programme and urged them to also give back to similar initiatives when they reach the workplace.

Mr. Ryan committed to SAP Ireland’s continued involvement in the partnership with St. Farnan’s into the future.

He thanked in particular Ms. Victoria Carroll from SAP Ireland and Tanya Flanagan, who coordinates the project for St. Farnan’s for their commitment.

The programme aims to introduce senior cycle students to the work world.