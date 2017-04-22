Kids sculptures on display at Kildare library

Eighty children from Kildare Town Educate Together National School recently completed over 40 hours of hands-on clay workshops to make scultupres which went display in Kildare town library.

Local cermaic teacher Ania Necel Kruppa first began the Imagino Library Sculptures project in 2016.

The project focusses on earthware clay and glazing, and the children learned the techniques required to make ceramic pieces and then developed their design to create ceramic sculptures that are now mounted in both libraries. The pieces will also be mounted permantely in the school library.

“The multi-coloured sculptures are inspired by children’s book characters and add a bright splash of colour to the new school library,” said Ania.

“Each piece is unique, handcrafted and designed by the children using a low fire ceramic with glaze. The project gets children excited about books and lets them feel the magic that books and art can create.”

Ania said it was great to work with with the kids from Kildare Town Educate Together National School and to see them all using their imagination to create characters from books that they already love.

“I tried to encourage them to feel free with clay and to follow their imagination.”

The project will be on display this month at the library and the next pottery workshop starts on April 22.