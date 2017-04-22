It's Record Store Day today in Newbridge

Today, Golden Discs in the Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge is celebrating the 10th annual Record Store Day with a live music session.

The store will be rocking with Appo and The Disappointments from 12 midday, followed by the acoustic duo, Wayfarer, who will close out the evening with their soulful harmonies.

“In a world obsessed with all things instant, record stores remain a beacon of originality, longevity and independence; they are an experience that cannot be downloaded and that is something to celebrate,” said Golden Discs.

Newbridge is one of 12 Golden Discs stores nationwide.

Once a passion dominated by DJs, hard core music aficionados and dad’s in-the-know, vinyl has seen a gradual shift into the mainstream over the past eight years.

However the past 12 months have been the most remarkable with vinyl purchases surpassing that of digital music in the UK.

In Ireland too the resurgence is evident with Golden Discs recording substantial growth in turntables sales by the end of 2016.

To celebrate, Golden Discs has exclusive releases on the day from popular artists such as David Bowie, The Doors, Pearl Jam, Elbow, and U2.

Everyone is invited to pop along to the Newbridge store to enjoy the fun today.