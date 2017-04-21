Over 100k available for Kildare youth clubs

Over €100k in grants has been earmarked for youth groups in Kildare, it’s been announced today.

€102,624 has been allocated to the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) for local volunteer led groups, which clubs will soon be able to apply for under this new scheme.

Youth clubs are being encouraged to apply for grants under a new 1.7 million fund announced by the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Catherine Zappone.

The Government say funding has been increased by 10% this year.

Dep Martin Heydon, says youth groups are part of the fabric of the community here in Kildare.

“When we support youth groups, the whole community can benefit. The aim is to enhance the lives of our young people by developing their skills and talents and harnessing their energy in a positive way.”

Clubs are encouraged to keep an eye on their local ETB website over the coming months for applications.