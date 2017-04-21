Shock resignation as Naas councillor cuts ties with Sinn Fein

Naas-based councillor Sorcha O’Neill has resigned from Sinn Fein. In a statement Cllr O’Neill claimed: "I love Sinn Fein and will continue to fight for an Ireland of equals but the party environment in Kildare is a hostile place to work in. It is a very sad day for me.”

He statement further alleged: “Sources have also confirmed that four additional members of the Wolfe Tone cumann (branch) in Naas are also leaving. A further two members have withdrawn from local structures but will remain as card carrying members of the party.”

Cllr O’Neill lives in Naas. she was elected as a member of the Naas Municipal District of Kildare County Council for the first time in May 2014. She exceeded the quota and was elected on the first count.