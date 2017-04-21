Newbridge talk on how help children with their motor development

A special occupational therapy talk for parents of young children will be held in Newbridge Library on Tuesday May 23.

Titled “Occupational Therapy – Sunflower Clinic Motor Development and your child”, the talk deals with the concept of typical motor development and some of the issues that arise when a child experiences a delay in their development.

These issues can appear in such ways as a typically “clumsy” child, problems with handwriting, difficulties playing sports as well as carrying out every day functional tasks such as dressing, feeding etc.

The talk begins at 7pm and booking is required by calling 045 448353 or emailing newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie