Curragh home renovation opportnity

With an excellent location and top quality lands, a 15.17 hectare (37.5 acres) property is being auctioned at 3pm on Wednesday, May 17, in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.

Situated just minutes away from the M7 and M9, the property has The Curragh racecourse, Newbridge, Kildare and Naas on its doorstep.

Baden Lodge is expected to generate extensive interest, according to Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge.

It is ideal for anyone looking for the perfect combination of country and city living.

The property is being offered for sale in three lots. Lot one consists of lands extending to 14.84 hectares (36.6 acres).

Currently all in one block, these five fields have extensive road frontage. With natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout, the land is all top quality ‘Elton series’.

Ideal for arable, grazing or bloodstock purposes, the Aga Khan’s Sheshoon Stud adjoins the holding on the northern and western boundary.

Guide price: €350,000

Lot two is Baden Lodge and yard on 0.36 hectares (0.89 acres).

Baden Lodge is a charming property, set back from the road and surrounded by mature timber and an array of old flowers and shrubs.

In need of a complete renovation, this property dates back to the 1800s.

Also included in this lot is a yard to the rear of the cottage, with a three-span hay shed, two lean-tos and some other old outbuildings.

This is a suburb opportunity to acquire a historic property with great potential for renovation or replacement, subject to planning permission.

Guide price: €150,000.

Lot three is the entire property, including cottage, yard and land, which can be purchased for a guide price of €500,000.

For further details, please call Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.