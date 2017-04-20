Top quality performers lined up for West Wicklow Festival

The first ever West Wicklow Festival will run from May 19 to 21 at the iconic Russborough House.

Featuring three chamber music concerts by the inspiring Quatuor Zaide, Ducasse trio, Rachel Kelly (mezzo-soprano) and Fiachra Garvey(piano), there is an action packed line up of events planned.

The festivals’ founder and artistic director, Fiachra Garvey, commented: “I had the privilege of growing up as a farmer and pianist in Ballyknockan, on the glistening Blessington lakes. In 2011, I moved to London to pursue my Masters degree at the Royal Academy of Music, and subsequently have travelled extensively to many great festivals all around the world.

“With every new festival I attended I could no longer ignore my desire to establish a festival in my native Wicklow, and finally this year, 2017, it is happening!

“This festival will bring the riches of wonderful artists from Ireland and abroad to West Wicklow, for the enjoyment of all-comers. Russborough House, one of Ireland’s most beautiful Palladian houses, is a fitting venue with its intimate surroundings and its long history and association with music. My sincerest hope is that this festival can be one of which the people of West Wicklow can be proud”

For the full festival programme and further information, log on to www.westwicklowfestival.com