Kildare Montessori teacher makes pitch for Dragons' dosh

A Kildare Montessori teacher will appear on Dragons Den this Sunday in a bid to get funds for her educational product range.

Lorraine Duane is asking the Dragons for €35,000 for a 20% share of her range called Wash and Learn, which centres on the importance of learning for children through everyday experiences and play.

Pax the Penguin Wash Bag teaches children bedtime and bathroom routines. It also develops fine motor skills and independence whilst teaching them the importance of personal hygiene.

To find out Lorraine gets on, tune in to RTÉ One at 9.30pm this Sunday.

