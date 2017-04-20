Slow down on the roads today! Garda speed traps out in Kildare

Kildare motorists are being warned to slow down on the roads today.

Gardai nationwide are currently holding a day-long "speed marathon", which started at 6am this morning.

The move is part of a European traffic policing initiative.

"This operation will focus on illegal and/or inappropriate speed on Kildare roads as it is the single biggest factor fatal road collisions," said Inspector Oliver Henry of Naas Garda Station.

The operation will be in place until 6am on Friday morning.