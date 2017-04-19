Green light for Athgarvan homes

The go ahead has been given for a development of seven new homes in Athgaravan.

Yesterday, (April 18), Kildare County Council gave the green light to Thoval Properties Limited to build four four-bedroom two-storey semi-detached houses, and three four-bed two-storey detached houses, car parking, and landscaping at Athgarvan.

The plans were changed on foot of significant further information requested by the council.

The alterations will see a change in the site layout, including the public open space area and lowering of height of houses to about 8.3metres.