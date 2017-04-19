Plans lodged for Athy cafe

Athy could have a new cafe coming soon with the news that Samsara Café Ltd has its sights set on a unit on Leinster Street.

The company last week lodged its application with Kildare County Council. The application is currently being validated by the council to ensure all the documentation is in order before being handed over to the planners for consideration.

Submissions can be made by May 16 and a decision is due by June 6.

The applicant wants permission for the change of use from retail to a coffee shop/café of the ground floor at number 20 Leinster Street.