New youth worker for Kildare

Kildare is one of only two counties which are set to get a new youth officer this year.

The move comes after news of a 15% increase in funding from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs to the Education and Training Boards (ETBs) to support their work with children and young people.

The other county is Cork.

In making the announcement earlier today, Wednesday, April 19, Minister Katherine Zappone noted that “the process of reversing cuts of recent years in youth services is now well underway.

“Youth Officers employed by the Education and Training Boards play an important support role to my Department in the administration and coordination of youth services at local level,” she said, adding “They engage with local services and provide support and advice to youth services.”