New shop dedicated entirely to flip flops opens in Kildare
Ditch the shoes, summers on the way
Flip flop heaven at the new Havaianas store
A new shop dedicated entirely to flip flops has opened in Kildare.
Yes, don’t worry, your summer footwear dilemmas are solved with colours of every description available. I just hope we get the weather!
Kildare Village yesterday announced the new Havaianas store is now open.
Meanwhile, the shopping outlet is due to lodge plans for the third phase of its development.
Did you see the newest addition to the Village? The wonderful @HavaianasEurope is now open and we couldn't be happier! #Havaianas #Summer pic.twitter.com/JXXjwjija5— Kildare Village (@KildareVillage) April 18, 2017
