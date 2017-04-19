New shop dedicated entirely to flip flops opens in Kildare

Ditch the shoes, summers on the way

Niamh O'Donoghue

Niamh O'Donoghue

New shop dedicated entirely to flip flops opens in Kildare

Flip flop heaven at the new Havaianas store

A new shop dedicated entirely to flip flops has opened in Kildare.

Yes, don’t worry, your summer footwear dilemmas are solved with colours of every description available. I just hope we get the weather!

Kildare Village yesterday announced the new Havaianas store is now open. 

Meanwhile, the shopping outlet is due to lodge plans for the third phase of its development.

